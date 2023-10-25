Armed US Man Threatens Pharmacy Staff, Asks For 6 Drugs Including Viagra

Thomas Mues faces several robbery, trafficking, and possession charges.

In a bizarre pharmacy heist, an armed robber demanded Viagra and other prescription drugs from pharmacy employees at a store, leaving them baffled with a peculiar handwritten note. The robber in question has been identified as a 23-year-old Florida resident named Thomas Mues, who provided detailed instructions to the pharmacists through the note.

According to Fox News, the Orlando Police Department said Thomas Mues handed a handwritten note to pharmacists at a CVS store around 6 pm indicating he had a gun and would shoot them if he was not provided the pills listed on the note.

The note, reportedly written on a crumpled piece of paper, read: ""THIS IS A ARMED Robbery, Please cooperate; I don't want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody, or I will shoot the closest person to me! Please follow these directions, or I will shoot the closest person to me."

As per the social media post of the Orlando Police, officers arrived on the scene as the suspect, Thomas Mues, was walking out of the store. After a short foot pursuit, Mues was apprehended and was still holding the stolen narcotics and his written note. He admitted to travelling to Orlando from Jacksonville to carry out the plan and also confessed to another similar robbery in Central Florida.

Pharmacy employees say the suspect handed them a note indicating he had a gun & would shoot them if he was not provided the pills listed. OPD TAC officers arrived on the scene as the suspect, Thomas Mues (DOB 2/22/00), was walking out of the store. pic.twitter.com/lh7e1TyJt1 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 23, 2023

Mues is currently facing a series of charges, including robbery, trafficking, and possession.