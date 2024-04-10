Armed Police Escort 'Star Wars' Stormtrooper Off Train Amid Gun Scare

The man goes by "Grampian Stormtrooper" on social media.

A Scottish train headed for Dundee was diverted this weekend after a passenger in a Stormtrooper costume raised concerns, as per The New York Post. The man, known online as Grampian Stormtrooper, was dressed as a character from the Star Wars franchise and carrying a replica blaster.

Following a report of a passenger with a firearm at Aberdeen station, police responded, and the train was diverted back to the station. Grampian Stormtrooper explained on Facebook that he was questioned by officers, including armed police, after a concerned passenger reported him, as per the news report.

ScotRail confirmed the incident. While the situation caused a delay, thankfully, it turned out to be a false alarm.

"May close this page down. I was on the train to Dundee for DeeCon in my stormtrooper. The train stopped not long out of the station, and a guard came to chat, asking about the blaster. Then he asked me to go with him for a chat. Apparently someone reported it to police; the train went back to Aberdeen," the man posted on Facebook.

"Met by 2 firearms officers, 3 PS, and 2 BTP had to chat to them all on train, then in office. Then it took me home to get a bag for it and back for another train. Asked not to wear stormtrooper armour on the train. Crazy world we live in. I've been doing it for ten years and have never had a problem with a stormtrooper blaster. I have not been out much in it, so maybe just close the page."

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers received reports of a man with a firearm entering Aberdeen station just before 9 a.m. on Saturday (April 6).

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Police Scotland, and it was determined it was a false alarm."