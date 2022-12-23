Argentina Fans Get World Cup Tattoos To Pay Tribute To Lionel Messi After FIFA Win

Since Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi's fans have been inking his image on their bodies to pay tribute to the football legend. Messi led Argentina to a third World Cup win last week and following the victory, many flocked to tattoo parlours in Buenos Aires to commission designs depicting the star player.

Videos and images posted on social media showed different kinds of World Cup tattoos inked into the skin of the country's population. From Messi's face to the number 10 Messi shirt supporting the World Cup trophy and three stars, people who got inked said they wanted a tattoo to remember the historic tournament.

Take a look at some of the tattoos below:

Had to get this H.R Giger X Argentina tattoo ❤️ Messi kissing the head of a chest burster from alien 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iH4YfHUpJd — reverse benjamin button disease (@justforgoz) December 21, 2022

Speaking to Reuters, tattoo artist Sebastian Arguello Paz said, "I knew lots of people wanted tattoos of Messi and the team, because they had already booked me before the final". The day after Argentina beat France, Mr Arguello said that the phone in his studio had been ringing non-stop with questions about the tattoos of Messi.

Separately, tattoo artist Andres de Winter said that one of his customers got a side tattoo of Messi because he wanted to pay tribute with something "different, special: just like him".

Also Read | Zomato Asks Customers To Stop Giving This Cooking Instruction

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, as Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, his tally of goals at the tournament reached seven. He was also awarded the Golden Ball, given to the 'Player of the Tournament' and thus became the first player to achieve it, having also won the award in 2014 when Argentina lost to Germany in the final.

France's Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, won the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals, one ahead of the Argentina skipper.

Featured Video Of The Day Ranveer Singh To NDTV On Cirkus: Rohit Shetty Is A Genre