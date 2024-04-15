Are Banks Closed On Ram Navami 2024? Check Details Inside

Ram Navami 2024: It is advised that you plan your bank-related work accordingly

During Ram Navami, banks throughout India observe a holiday. Nonetheless, it's noteworthy that the exact dates of bank holidays may differ by state, as determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Ram Navami

Ram Navami, a nationwide celebration, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of the first month of the Hindu calendar and typically falls in March or April. To mark this special day, many devotees visit the Ram temple to participate in the birthday celebrations. Devotees also perform puja at home and observe fasting (vrat) on this special day.

Most regions in the country will have banks closed on April 17 in observance of Ram Navami. This festival holds significance for followers of the Hindu faith and occurs on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, the initial month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

According to the official bank holiday calendar of the RBI, both public and private sector banks will remain closed on Wednesday, April 17, in observance of Ram Navami. It's important to mention that bank holidays may vary from one state to another.

City-wise list of Ram Navami bank holiday

For Ram Navami, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, and Shimla will be closed.

The list of bank holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

It is advised that you plan your bank-related work accordingly. It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays despite the branches being shut.



