Viral Photo Shows Tom Holland, Zendaya In Kerala, Internet Calls It Best April Fool's Prank

Tom Holland and Zendaya's picture from the Kerala Tourism Twitter handle

It's April Fools' Day today, and the internet has been flooded with several prank videos, fake Facebook posts, and other images and information. From famous social media pages to personalities, they all tried to crack a joke on their followers. In between this running trend, the official Twitter handle of Kerala tourism shared one photoshopped image that left the internet users in splits and opened a barrage of funny yet creative comments on it.

The official account of Kerala Tourism on Saturday, shared a picture of Holland and Zendaya holding hands as they posed standing between the picturesque lush green locale of Munnar.

The photograph was captioned: "Guess who we spotted far away from home?" and had the hashtags 'faraway home', 'Munnar' and 'Kerala tourism'.

This post instantly went viral and was recognised by followers as one of the best pranks on April Fool's Day. It has received more than 2,000,00 views on Twitter and several interesting comments.

"Wow...I saw them having lunch from a shop an hour before," commented a user.

"This was a good one. Everyone, including me, was fooled for a bit. I think whoever did this deserves credit ( assuming this was really a picture meant just for today and the idea was not really to make people believe that they were in Munnar!)," commented another user.

However, the original image was shot in the city of Boston, United States, last year in April.

tom holland and zendaya holding hands in Boston 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/WswEPhMTka — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) April 25, 2022

Several users immediately realised that this is a fake photograph, while many more mistakenly believed it to be real.