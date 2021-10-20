Apple Is Selling A Polishing Cloth For Rs 1,900 And The Reactions Are Pure Gold

Apple's Polishing Cloth retails for Rs 1,900.

Apple's Monday event saw the tech giant adding a new product to its lineup: a Polishing Cloth. The cloth, made of "soft, non-abrasive material," is available to purchase on Apple's store - but only if you are willing to shell out Rs 1,900. While the Polishing Cloth comes with Apple's signature logo in one corner, it's not immediately clear what sets it apart from other microbfiber cloths in the market that are sold at a fraction of the price.

For comparison, premium microfiber cloths go for around $1.50 each on Amazon. According to a Bloomberg report, this puts Apple's polishing accessory (which retails for $19 in the US) in the running for its highest-margin physical product.

Apple says that its latest accessory will "safely and effectively" clean any Apple display. It is compatible with almost all Apple products, including iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, according to the company's listing on its online stores. But while the Polishing Cloth is already in short supply - requiring three to four weeks to ship in certain parts of the world - reactions on social media were less than impressed.

Many called Apple out for overpricing the accessory.

Are you kidding me? @Apple



2000 INR for a cloth? You guys are mad pic.twitter.com/j01UpIYDil — Pawan Kumar (@imthepk) October 19, 2021

Apple polishing cloth just at Rs 1900🥲#AppleEventpic.twitter.com/ntvdo8hAj1 — Sahil wani (@wani_sahil_) October 19, 2021

Apple's Polishing Cloth Released

For drying your eyes when you see new Mac Books starting at ₹ 194900 .#AppleEvent#applepic.twitter.com/81fQhoCO8t — Anuj Shukla (@ursanujofficial) October 20, 2021

"Apple has the audacity to sell a piece of cloth for $19," wrote one Twitter user.

apple has the audacity to sell a piece of cloth for $19 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/Cdp0o5eL4k — no, wait maybe (@nowaitmaybe) October 19, 2021

Some branded it "peak capitalism"

peak capitalism might be this $19 Apple polishing cloth pic.twitter.com/f5vbRwe3fG — Andrew Cunningham (@AndrewWrites) October 18, 2021

While others were amused by Apple adding a compatibility list for the cloth

Hold up! Did @Apple really just add a compatibility list for the cleaning cloth? 😂 pic.twitter.com/XwT3PrrLkz — Kyle Reddoch (@WinPhanKyle) October 18, 2021

Apple really sells a $19 branded cleaning cloth, and lists out compatibility with every Apple product it can be used on. this is the future. pic.twitter.com/ISogtv8cNR — Who You 2.0 (@fuyutsukikaru) October 19, 2021

There were memes galore on Twitter

#ApplePolishingCloth#Apple

Pic 1 : Apple Launch something worth of just rs 1900

Pic 2 : its a piece of cloth to clean apple devices pic.twitter.com/PtxwQwve5Y — Aman Saini (@sainiaman038) October 19, 2021

Apple launches 1900 rs cloth to clean their Devices ..



Le My रूमाल.. pic.twitter.com/hTZa9KR8uH — Ghost Rider (@sandybond001) October 19, 2021

Apple is now selling a ₹1900 Polishing Cloth so you can keep iPhone and MacBook super shiny.

Ghar ka kapda - pic.twitter.com/my8tLuxURe — Akshay (@nipfti) October 19, 2021

Apple has a history of pushing price boundaries with its products, with each new release prompting a slew of now-predictable jokes about its pricing. The iPhone, in fact, was the first smartphone to breach the $1,000 mark, according to Bloomberg. However, unlike the Polishing Cloth, Apple's laptops and smartphones usually earn positive reviews for their features and capabilities.