Any Excuse To Have Chai Is A Good Excuse, Zomato's Thread Proves

Indians take their chai very seriously. In fact, it is often said that ours is a country that runs on tea. From small roadside stalls to five-star eateries, tea is a served almost everywhere and can be found at almost any time of the day. Cups of chai are served in offices, offered to guests at home, brewed for morning cuppas and even taken as nightcaps. In such a scenario, it is not strictly necessary to have an 'excuse' to drink tea, but when Zomato India asked their followers for excuses to have chai, they came up with the funniest responses.

This morning, Zomato asked their Twitter followers to keep adding to a thread of excuses to have chai.

Issued in public interest: A thread of excuses to have chai. Keep adding???? — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 4, 2019

They started them off with a couple of great excuses:

My productivity is directly proportional to the cups of tea I've had. — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 4, 2019

It's 11:38 and I have had only 3 cups of tea. — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 4, 2019

Kyunki kisi aur ke liye ban rahi hai. — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 4, 2019

And soon, others began to join the chai pe charcha:

A tea break after two hours of work

2 ghante kaam kar lia... Ab chai chahiye — Kapil Goyal (@Kapy407) September 4, 2019

Chai nai pite hai toh office main survive nai kar pate hai.. — Mitali (@filmibaaz) September 4, 2019

It's mother-approved

Because mommy said I should keep drinking fluids throughout the day. — SMRITI TRIPATHI (@smritripathi) September 4, 2019

And a stress-reliever

I am too stressed and chai is a must — Nikki (@Nikk9911) September 4, 2019

A whole list of reasons to have chai

1) Boosts productivity

2) Ban gayi hai, waste ho jaegi

3) Dekh kar mann hogaya

4) There's no coffee available that's why I'll have Chai

5) Good for health

7) Feeling sleepy

8) Chai wala mausam ho raha hai

9) Adrak rakhi hui hai.

10) (6) is missing. So I'll have Chai to know why. — Arpit Mehta (@arpitm3hta) September 4, 2019

Chai seems to be the solution to everything from headaches to drowsiness

Sir dukh raha hai ????????‍♀️ — Julie Kalwani ✈️ (@mumbaitales) September 4, 2019

Neend nahi khul rahi! — Shiv Kumar Malhotra (@shivmalhotra119) September 4, 2019

And this one Twitter user summed it up nicely

I'm Indian. — rotting potatoes (@rottingpot) September 4, 2019

What is your favourite excuse to have chai? Let us know using the comments section.

