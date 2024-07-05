Animal Detectives Rise To Prominence In China's Expanding Pet Industry

This shows how China's views on pets are changing.

An unusual career path known as "pet detectives" has arisen in response to China's growing animal population. According to The South China Morning Post, these professionals specialise in finding missing dogs and cats, taking advantage of a spike in demand brought on by Chinese pet owners' strong emotional bonds with their animals.

Almost entirely self-employed, these detectives promote their services through social media and e-commerce platforms, where they can earn up to US$4,200 (Rs 3,50749) monthly, according to Liu Wei, a practicing pet detective cited by the South China Morning Post.

According to the SCMP, the job demands stamina, physical fitness, keen eyesight, and logical reasoning skills. Technological tools such as thermal imaging cameras, which cost around US$2,800 (Rs 2,33832), are also employed to aid in searches.

The trend reflects broader societal changes. Searches for "looking for cats and dogs" on Xianyu, China's largest used goods e-commerce platform, surged significantly in the first half of the year, indicating a growing reliance on pets for emotional support.

Liu Wei, who established his business in 2012, persevered despite initial financial challenges because of the profound impact reuniting owners with their pets brings. "I cannot describe how I feel at those moments," Liu shared, emphasising the emotional reward of his work, particularly when elderly pet owners are reunited with their beloved companions.

This occupation underscores China's evolving attitudes towards pets, transforming what was once a niche service into a viable career path driven by compassion and dedication.