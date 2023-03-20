Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation Tweet Has A 'Holistic Philosophy'. See Post

Mr Mahindra's tweet has accumulated more than 170,000 views and over 2,500 likes.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing quirky and informative posts that attract the attention of social media users. His "Monday Motivation" messages are meant to give his followers a boost on the very first day of the work week. This time, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a Venn diagram that shows where is a person living - in the past, present or future.

In his tweet, Mr Mahindra said that he frequently keeps looking at the chart. "It's a holistic philosophy but particularly useful when starting a new week," he wrote. The industrialist also had a piece of advice with his "Monday Motivation" - focus on the present.

"Don't get stuck in regrets about the last week or paralysed by fear of the future. Stay mindful and focused on the present moment. One step after the other. #MondayMotivation," Mr Mahindra wrote to his over 10 million followers.

A chart I keep glancing at. It's a holistic philosophy but particularly useful when starting a new week. Don't get stuck in regrets about the last week or paralysed by fear of the future. Stay mindful and focused on the present moment. One step after the other. #MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/UKK8yUFAsS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 20, 2023

According to the diagram, while guilt, shame, regret, depression and overanalysing are categorised into the "past", the "future" consisted of anxiety, what-ifs, fear of the unknown and pessimism.

But those living in the present have entirely different characteristics. Clarity, acceptance, joy of being, understanding, inner peace and gratitude are all listed under the "present" tab.

Shared just a few hours ago, Mr Mahindra's tweet has already accumulated more than 170,000 views and over 2,500 likes. Internet users were quick to share their views on the matter.

"A simple but powerful mindset change," wrote one user. "Being wholly present at the present moment is the luxury of life. Ultimate focus on every minute details of the present moment is the luxury of life," said another.

"Remember the past,,think of future..but LIVE in present," commented a third. "Starting a new week can be daunting, but this holistic philosophy reminds us to stay mindful and focused on the present. Don't let regrets or fears hold you back. Take it one step at a time and conquer your week!" expressed fourth.

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. He often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. He has also amplified many stories of inspirational individuals and helped place the spotlight on those who deserve encouragement. The industrialist has more than 10 million followers on Twitter.