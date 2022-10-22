Anand Mahindra's 'Interesting' Take On A Liz Truss Meme

Liz Truss stepped down on October 20 to become UK's shortest-serving PM. (File)

Liz Truss resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom this week after just 45 days in office. The event has sparked a meme fest on the Internet where many have taken the opportunity to poke some fun. Industrialist Anand Mahindra has also shared a meme which, according to him, “has an interesting message”.

Uploaded on Twitter by the Mahindra Group Chairman, the video clip features a man ordering food at a takeaway. He then turns to his left to ask his fellow passenger, “What do you want?” As the camera pans, we see a clip from Liz Truss' resignation speech superimposed on the passenger's seat where she appears to be thinking of an answer.

“The brutality of social media with Liz Truss continues unabated. But this meme also has an interesting message: people know that all decisions may not be perfect, but they prefer their leaders (including business CEOs) to not fall prey to ‘analysis-paralysis' but to be decisive!” Mr Mahindra wrote.

The post drew fascinating responses from Twitter users.

“But also important to sometimes let more facts become clear before making a decision. Sometimes not making a decision is a decision. But in this instance, there was a distinct lack of leadership skills. To be a leader you have to listen even to critics. You learn things,” a user wrote.

Sharing his opinion, another user wrote, “A good leader listens to good advice before being decisive... she did not.”

Liz Truss stepped down on October 20 to become UK's shortest-serving Prime Minister. She will remain in the office until the ruling Conservative Party elects its new leader, which is expected to take place within the next week. She had succeeded Boris Johnson.