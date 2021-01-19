Anand Mahindra's Dig At Australian Cricketers Who Predicted Trouble For India

India vs Australia: Anand Mahindra's tongue-in-cheek tweet is winning the Internet.

The Indian cricket team has done the unimaginable: pulling off a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane. This is Australia's first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988. What makes this big win extra special is the fact that India overcame unimaginable odds to defeat Australia in the fourth Test and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved on Tuesday as an injury-ravaged young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988. What makes the feat even more commendable is that Team India fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

Virat Kohli, who was granted paternity leave, had returned to India after the first Test defeat in Adelaide back in December. Having already lost Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari going into the final Test, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin too couldn''t get match-fit and that saw India field a bowling attack that was led by a two-Test old Mohammed Siraj.

As congratulatory tweets from across the world poured in for Team India, businessman and cricket fan Anand Mahindra could not resist taking a dig at former Australian cricketers who had predicted trouble for India.

He shared a snapshot of the comments made by former cricketers Michael Clarke, Ricky Ponting and Mark Waugh, among others, and wondered how they would like to eat their words.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke had predicted "deep trouble" for Team India batting without Virat Kohli, while Ricky Ponting had said there would be a good chance of a "white wash" in Kohli's absence. Brad Haddin and Mark Waugh had both said India would not recover from its loss in Adelaide.

"How would you like to eat your words? Grilled, fried, baked...wrapped in a chapati or dosa?" wrote Anand Mahindra, tongue firmly in cheek.

Mr Mahindra's tweet has garnered over 20,000 'likes' and hundreds of joyous reactions from Indian cricket fans.

Former England player Kevin Pietersen only reacted with an emoji

"Hahahahaha neither fried nor wrapped Aussies got Roasted," another Twitter user quipped, while a third wrote: "Indians are experts at trolling."

Meanwhile, happy memes have flooded social media after India's big win.