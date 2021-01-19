After Big India Win, 'Sixers' From Celebs Flood Twitter

India vs Australia memes flood Twitter.

India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988 and clinch the four-Test series 2-1 on Tuesday. Australia had not been beaten at the Gabba since falling to Viv Richards' all-conquering West Indies side by nine wickets in November 1988, according to news agency AFP. "Fortress Gabba captured as #TeamIndia beat Australia and win the Border-Gavaskar Series 2-1," the BCCI tweeted.

The win has prompted a flurry of congratulatory messages for Team India from across the world.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated India for "one of the greatest test series wins ever" in a tweet.

One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 19, 2021

"What a victory! This Indian team enters amongst the PANTheons of one of the most gutsy, resilient and greatest teams ever," wrote businessman Harsh Goenka.

What a victory! This Indian team enters amongst the PANTheons of one of the most gutsy, resilient and greatest teams ever. #INDvAUS — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 19, 2021

Harsha Bhogle also hailed it as "the greatest test win", while industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Jawaab ho to aisa".

The quote should now be modified, thanks to #TeamIndia

“Don't get mad, get on top..”

Jawaab ho to aisa! #IndiavsAustraliahttps://t.co/VtYBfu5N4H — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Babul Supriyo had some hilarious advice on how Australians could improve their game

Keep watching India play ???????? https://t.co/EUCTn3XiLJ — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 19, 2021

On social media, the mood was celebratory. The series win led to a hilarious meme fest as fans expressed their happiness at the historic win using hashtags like #TeamIndia and #IndiavsAus. Take a look at some of the funniest India vs Australia memes that are going viral:

This one was the best from @ICC

Last time #Australia lost a #GabbaTest..

Baby #ViratKohli was 16 days old ????????

This win by #TeamIndia is indeed EPIC pic.twitter.com/4jSbuNkFRQ — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 19, 2021

Aus never loss test in gabba

Pant - Be like #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/gSlnvQVSzZ — Umesh (@Umesh_Dhfm) January 19, 2021

"Spiderman Spiderman" also began to trend high on Twitter as tweets praising Rishabh Pant poured in. The wicketkeeper was heard singing the Hindi version of 'Spiderman' song on the fourth day of the Test.

Yesterday he was singing Spiderman Spiderman. Today he did a Spiderman ????????.

Pant ????❤️#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/YZF0Zvu0GP — Circuit ???? Expert (@Being_circuit) January 19, 2021

Please make Spiderman Spiderman the official song of the Indian Team.@BCCI — Nidhi Shankar (@BoldMonk_) January 19, 2021

India's 329 for seven also smashed the 69-year-old record for the biggest run-chase at the Gabba, set by Australia who scored 236 for seven to beat the West Indies in 1951.

The series win was a remarkable achievement considering India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide, before bouncing back to win the second in Melbourne.