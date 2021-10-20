Move Over, Tesla. Anand Mahindra Loves This Desi 'Driverless' Motorcycle

A viral video shows a man riding pillion on a motorcycle without a driver.

When the legendary Kishore Kumar sang Musafir Hoon Yaaron in the 1972 film Parichay, he would not have imagined that it would take a meaning altogether different from it was intended. Or when tech entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke of self-driving vehicles, he too would not have thought he would face a challenge in the Indian market. But a video has emerged online that shows a man riding a pillion on a motorcycle without a driver. The man appears to be completely at ease as his motorcycle cruises down a road without a driver.

The Twitter user sharing the video implied in the caption that Elon Musk's idea of bringing "driverless vehicles" to India might face competition in the country.

Resharing the video, industrialist Anand Mahindra said he loved it. He also gave his own twist to the lyrics of Musafir Hoon Yaaron as he shared the clip.

“Love this…Musafir hoon yaaron… na chalak hai, na thikaana (I'm a traveller with no driver, no destination),” he posted on Twitter.

The video shows the man sitting on the motorbike with ease as the vehicle raced ahead. A person riding another vehicle and recording the stunt then asks him, “How is this magic done? What is this magic? Who is driving the vehicle, God?” The man smiles in agreement. He then raises one hand to make a gesture to others and get their attention.

The video has been viewed more than 2.31 lakh times and has so far got over 4,500 likes. Many people have commented on the post to express either dismay, surprise, or appreciation.

“Great riding skills, sir,” said one user.

Another called the rider the “most talented person” in India.

Some others pointed to the fact that the rider was without a helmet and urged Mr Mahindra not to promote stunts like these.

Others said such mindless daredevilry often leads to road accidents, one of the biggest causes of deaths in the country.

One user said Mr Musk would be so shocked after seeing this he would prefer to live on Mars, which he has said he wants to colonise someday.

Another wanted to know when is the Mahindra Group launching automated vehicles.

Mr Mahindra often shares videos and other updates that he finds interesting on social media.