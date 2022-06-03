Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Jugaad Tool To Pluck Fruits

The video shows an elderly man, using a long stick that has a plastic bottle at the end.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a video of an ingenious homemade invention (a jugaad) to pluck fruit from trees. The video posted on his official twitter account has amassed more than 400,000 views with internet users very impressed with the out of the box thinking of the inventor.

Not an earth-shattering invention. But I'm enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering.' America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/M0GCW33nq7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 2, 2022

The video shows an elderly man, using a long stick that has a plastic bottle at the end. The man trying to pick fruit from the tree, uses this contraption, with the bottle opening up and closing around the fruit. This causes it to be stored inside the bottle for easy extraction. The video also shows how exactly the man has made it.

Mr Mahindra tweeted the video with the caption, “Not an earth-shattering invention. But I'm enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering.' America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation.”

The Mahindra Group chairman is known to share videos from all over India, showcasing Indian ingenuity. In April, he posted a video of the "coolest thing" he had seen in a long time. The video showed a man driving a customised vehicle that resembles a Batmobile on an Indian road and carrying dairy products in the vehicle.

"I'm not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated... This is the coolest thing I've seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior," Mr Mahindra had chairman said.