Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Crocodile Attacking Deer, Leaves Internet Terrified

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is a goldmine of interesting, inspiring, and heartwarming content that can make someone's day. The 68-year-old industrialist also imparts important life lessons to his 10.5 million followers on Twitter with his 'Monday Motivation' posts.

This time, he shared a video featuring a deer and crocodile to highlight the importance of mindfulness. The terrifying video shows how the deer escapes the jaws of the crocodile, thanks to its quick reflex action.

''Reflexes. Keep them sharp. Mindfulness is a great virtue when starting the week,'' the video was captioned, which was originally shared by a Twitter account called 'Clips That Go Hard.'

Watch the video here:

Reflexes. Keep them sharp. Mindfulness is a great virtue when starting the week. 😊 #MondayMotivation . pic.twitter.com/bZocQwThIM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2023

In the video, a deer is seen sipping water from a lake when a crocodile appears out of nowhere and attacks it. However, the deer sensed the crocodile before seeing it. As the crocodile lunged out of the water to grab it with his powerful jaws, the deer ran for its life and narrowly escaped the ambush.

The video left Twitter users stunned and amazed. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''One should Always be attentive in life , way to survive on this Earth.'' Another commented, ''WOW, this is impossible to take back step at that point of time with that speed...Just Amazing...''

A third said, ''What a bold escape, saved by milliseconds.'' Another added, ''Swift and nimble reflexes are invaluable assets in today's fast-paced world. Sharp reflexes can mean the difference between reacting quickly to unexpected situations and making split-second decisions. Starting the week with mindfulness sets the tone for a balanced journey.''

A fifth wrote, ''The reason behind this reflex is the LIFE itself. SURVIVAL.''