Anand Mahindra Shares Venice Travelogue: 'A Visual Feast'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on the internet, never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. He often shares fascinating and inspirational stories that pique the interest of his 11.3 million followers. This time, the industrialist shared about his recent trip to Venice, Italy. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Mahindra shared photos and facts about the city. "Venice travelogue," he titled his posts.

"The city of Venice was built on a series of islands in a lagoon, using wooden piling which was innovative technology for that time. Yet, it's not technology, but magic, that makes the city a visual feast..." Mr Mahindra wrote while sharing pictures from his trip.

Take a look below:

"Gulls and birds, are equal citizens of Venice and they soar into the skies of the city that were a significant inspiration for Renaissance and Medieval painters. Venice's unique light, became a hallmark of the Venetian school of art," the industrialist added.

In another post, Mr Mahindra mentioned about the food in Venice. He shared how gelato is served with "'katoris' of condiments".

"Finally, a tip for those heading to Venice. Don't miss Al Covino for lunch or dinner. A tiny, 7 table place under the new management of Claudio & Claudia, who gave it new life 5 months ago-and gifted themselves a new life by getting married 3 months ago. They are warm and friendly and deliver an experience that makes you feel like you are a guest in the kitchen of their home. The food has an astonishing combination of flavours with ingredients sourced and named with affection. Outstanding," Mr Mahindra wrote in a separate post.

The industrialist shared the post just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated thousands of likes and comments. "This is most likely peaceful and wonderful place," wrote one user.

"Wow looking fantastic," commented another. "The city of Venice is very beautiful," said a third. "Beautiful pictures," expressed a fourth.