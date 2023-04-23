Stunning Pics Of India's Highest Football Stadium In Ladakh Leaves Internet In Awe

It has the capacity to seat 30,000 spectators

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is full of interesting, inspiring, and witty tweets, along with important life lessons for his 10.5 million followers. This time, he treated his followers to some stunning pictures of a brand new football stadium that has come up in Ladakh. He also expressed his desire to watch a game of football at the newly-constructed stadium.

The open synthetic track and Astro-turf football stadium built at an altitude of 11,000 feet above sea level, is the highest-altitude football stadium in the country and among the top ten in the world. It has the capacity to seat 30,000 spectators.

Retweeting pictures from another account that originally shared the breathtaking pictures, Mr Mahindra wrote, ''That view takes your breath away. And not because of oxygen depletion!! At some point in the future, I want to be physically present at a Football match in that stadium on a Sunday, Instead of being a couch potato and watching cricket on TV!''

See the images here:

Since being shared, the pictures have garnered more than 2.23 lakh likes, 3,165 likes and more than 300 retweets. Users were left stunned to watch the amazing view of the stadium amid snow-capped mountains in Ladakh.

One user wrote, ''Ladakh would stand distinct with its immaculate backdrop for football frenzy fans and inspire champions.'' Another commented, ''Absolutely Sir! It's a breathtaking view just can't imagine how amazing it would be to watch a football match live in this beautiful stadium.''

A third wrote, ''Absolutely breathtaking! There's nothing quite like the energy and atmosphere of a live sports event. Here's to hoping your dream comes true soon!'' A fourth added, ''Anand sir, it would be wonderful to have you in Ladakh watch a game of football! As always you come up with great ideas. In admiration.''

The stadium has been built as part of the Khelo India programme, a Government of India initiative to promote sports culture in India. Last year, PM Modi said that such infrastructure will also bring great opportunities in the field of sports, tourism and employment. The estimated cost to build this synthetic track and football turf is Rs. 10.68 crores.

