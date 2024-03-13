Anand Mahindra Shares American Astronomer Carl Sagan's Insights On Children's Queries

Carl Sagan in conversation with Johnny Carson

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently shared a video featuring the noted American astronomer, Carl Sagan, discussing how to address children's inquiries.

"Carl Sagan on how to answer a child's questions. Old video and it may seem trivial, but it's of profound importance. At the root of an innovative society is the encouragement of children to question things," Mr Mahindra wrote while sharing the post.



Carl Sagan on how to answer a child's questions.



Old video and it may seem trivial, but it's of profound importance.



At the root of an innovative society is the encouragement of children to question things..

pic.twitter.com/oUcQAWDXEv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 12, 2024

In the footage, Mr Sagan engages in dialogue with Johnny Carson, highlighting how children initially exhibit keen curiosity and pose clever questions but often encounter discouragement as they grow.

He offers an illustrative response to a child's query, saying if a child asks, "Why is the sky blue?" then in response, one can say, "That's a good question, Johnny, nobody knows. Maybe when you grow up, you will be able to find out. I think kids are discouraged from asking those questions and wind up learning the lesson that there is something bad in using the mind."

This insightful post, shared on March 12, has garnered significant attention, amassing over 1.80 lakh views, nearly 2,000 likes, and numerous comments.

Social media users expressed appreciation for Mr Sagan's perspective, with one individual stressing the importance of nurturing curiosity in children for fostering innovation and critical thinking.

Another affirmed the relevance of Sagan's educational insights in today's evolving world, emphasising the need for children to cultivate independent thinking and information-seeking skills.

Furthermore, a third advocated for encouraging children to engage with books over smartphones to preserve their creativity, while another praised the video for its enlightening exploration of child psychology.