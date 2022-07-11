Anand Mahindra Replies To Question On Tata Motors With 'Competition Spurs Innovation' Tweet, Wins Internet

Anand Mahindra often interacts with his followers on Twitter.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares interesting posts on Twitter about business culture in India, life goals and vial content. The Mahindra Group also interacts with his followers on a regular basis answering their queries about a range of issues, including his age and qualification, and his replies always win praises.

This time, Mr Mahindra was asked about Tata Motors - his company's competitor in four-wheeler manufacturing. And like always, his reply is against making waves on social media for positive reasons.

A user had posted a question on a tweet Mr Mahindra reacted to on Saturday. In the tweet, author Harinder S Sikka had praised XUV700, the newest offering from Mahindra, for its "safety features, steering, seats, leg space, gadgets and sensors".

The best endorsements are from people with no bias-for or against-via a random encounter with the vehicle. Thank you for making my day Harinder. And my passion can be taken for granted, but it springs directly from the entire auto team, who, in fact, are called #Passioneershttps://t.co/9aIUQ7f4Qi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 9, 2022

A user in the comment section asked, "Sir what about your feelings about Tata cars?"

The industrialist replied to the user saying, "It's a privilege to have strong competitors like @TataMotors. They keep reinventing themselves and that inspires us to do even better... Competition spurs Innovation."

Internet was awed by Mr Mahindra's response.

"There are few people who normally praise competitor. Word coming from you is simply remarkable..luv the way you see the industry," commented a user.

"Healthy competition should be there in the car industries. best things will keep on coming to the people," added another.

Last week, Mr Mahindra was trending on Twitter for his response to a user's question if he is an NRI. The Mahindra Group Chairman said he is an HRI - "heart (always) resident in India".