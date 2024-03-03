Amul's 'Chaicrosoft' Doodle Celebrates Bill Gates's Session With Tea Seller

The doodle shared by Amul depicts Bill Gates and Dolly Chaiwala.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates recently created a buzz on the internet by sharing a video featuring his interaction with a tea seller based in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Mr Gates who is in India at present took a break to savor a cup of tea with Dolly Chaiwala, sparking interest across the internet.

Adding to the charm, the renowned dairy brand Amul celebrated the occasion with a delightful doodle titled "Chaicrosoft: Amul-Gatesway To Taste".

The animated version shows Bill Gates being offered a glass of tea and two slices of bread with Amul butter by Dolly Chaiwala.

The lighthearted post has garnered over 11,000 likes and numerous reactions, with many social media users expressing their admiration for the adorable doodle and remarking on how their encounter was an unexpected crossover that delighted everyone.

Dolly Chaiwala, who shot to internet fame following the viral video of him serving tea to Bill Gates, admitted that he initially didn't recognise the Microsoft co-founder until the video appeared on social media.

Who is Dolly Chaiwala?

Dolly Chaiwala has gained widespread popularity online due to his distinctive method of brewing and vending tea over the last 15 to 20 years. According to his Instagram profile, he is a renowned tea merchant hailing from Maharashtra's Nagpur. With a substantial following exceeding 10,000 on the image and video-sharing platform, he has become a notable figure in the digital sphere.