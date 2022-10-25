Amul Congratulates UK PM Rishi Sunak In A Creative Way

Amul mascot with UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak became Britain's third Prime Minister this year and scripted history by becoming the first Indian-origin person to hold the top job. Wishes for Mr Sunak have been pouring in from all around the world. In one such congratulatory message, dairy brand Amul came up with an interesting creative to wish luck to the UK's new Prime Minister.

Amul took to Instagram to share the image. The company's mascot can be seen with Mr Sunak in London. The text in the image reads, "Rishi Sunuk. Prime Makhan," in blue colour where some letters have been highlighted in red to make it appear as "UK PM."

The post has been captioned, "#Amul Topical: Welcoming Britain's first Indian origin PM!" Even though the post was shared five hours ago, it has managed to amass over 5,000 likes on Instagram.

Many users were left impressed with the creative messaging. One user wrote, "Wonderful! Amul ka jawab nahin! (No words for Amul). Another one commented, "Amazing!" There were others who left laughing emojis and clap emojis on the post.

Mr Sunak has been receiving a flurry of welcome messages from around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter yesterday and wrote, "As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership."

US President Joe Biden said it was "groundbreaking" that Britain would be led by a person with Indian heritage. "It's pretty astounding, a groundbreaking milestone and it matters," Mr Biden said at a White House celebration of the Indian Diwali festival celebrated on Monday.

"I look forward to our further cooperation and partnership in NATO and (the) G7 as close friends," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted.