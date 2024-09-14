American Content Creator Shares How Moving To India Changed Her Life

Delhi has some of the best public transport options in the world, the American woman wrote.

An American woman has outlined ten significant lifestyle changes she has experienced since relocating to India. Kristen Fischer, a content creator at SkyFish Development, has been living in Delhi for two years and shared her transformative journey on social media.

"My life has changed in many ways since coming to India. It definitely took an adjustment time coming here, but now I love my life in India and wouldn't have it any other way," she said.

Key Changes In Kristen Fischer's Life:

Adopting A Vegetarian Diet: Mrs Fischer embraced a plant-based diet, aligning with India's large vegetarian population. She cited ethical and health reasons for her dietary shift.

Wearing Traditional Indian Clothing:She now frequently wears lightweight cotton kurtas, which she finds comfortable in Delhi's climate.

Using Public Transport: Mrs Fischer has adapted to using Delhi's metro system, appreciating its efficiency compared to the limited public transportation options in the US.

Daily Chai Consumption: She has incorporated chai into her daily routine, finding it a pleasant break in her day.

Sending Her Kids To Private School: Mrs Fischer noted that private schools in India are affordable and provide quality education for her children.

Eating with Her Hands: Initially challenging, Mrs Fischer now prefers eating Indian food with her hands, believing it enhances the taste.

Using Hindi Regularly: Mrs Fischer has learned and uses Hindi in daily life, a necessity for living in Delhi.

Performing Household Chores Manually: She has adapted to doing chores by hand, a departure from the gadget-heavy approach in the US.

Using a Bidet: Fischer now prefers the bidet for its cleanliness and efficiency.



"At first, I was reluctant to use the toilet sprayer, but now I am never going back. It is cleaner, easier, and just overall better. It is definitely something done right in India," she wrote.

Mrs Fischer's video has amassed over 1.7 million views, with viewers expressing appreciation for her insights into the lifestyle contrasts between India and the United States.