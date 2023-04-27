Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos Attended Coachella Wearing A $12 Shirt. See How Internet Reacted

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were spotted at Coachella.

A recent image of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has gone viral, demonstrating that the multibillionaire not only uses his own e-commerce website to sell goods to consumers but also purchases items for personal use.

A small video clip and several images that are going viral on the internet show Mr. Bezos enjoying rapper Bad Bunny's Coachella performance on Friday night.

However, the footage's most intriguing aspect is that it depicts him wearing a shirt that was available for sale on the Amazon website itself.

Mr Bezos, 59, and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were seen dancing at the music event. The duo was also seen socialising with Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner.

Online searches by social media users revealed that the shirt was available on Amazon for about $12.

Even the product's screen photo and description were published by one Twitter user.

Since the shirt looked slightly different from the one posted on Amazon, the user commented, "The shirt you buy on Amazon from a seller called Buzhidao may not look exactly like it does in the listing. The shirt you buy on Amazon from a seller called Buzhidao may not look exactly like it does in the listing."

"I really love the idea of him just wandering into an Amazon warehouse like "Don't mind me guys" as he roots around the shelves for stuff to wear," commented another user.

Meanwhile, the internet is abuzz with reports from the ongoing Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival, and fans are in seventh heaven to see their favourite artists perform. Diljit Dosanjh has made India proud by being the first ever Punjabi singer to be invited to the festival, as he set the stage ablaze with his electrifying performance. Coachella attracts the best music talent in the world every year.