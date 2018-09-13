Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Wears Pajamas To Board Meeting. But Not Because He Overslept

A picture shared by Jeff Bezos on Instagram.

When the richest man in the world wears pajamas to a board meeting, it is sure to turn heads - but Jeff Bezos had a very important reason for doing so. The Amazon CEO showed up to a company board meeting on Wednesday in blue pajamas to raise awareness of childhood cancer. "September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month," he wrote in an Instagram post shared about 10 hours ago, explaining that every year, Amazon ties up with the American Childhood Cancer Organisation to raise awareness of childhood cancer, which is the second leading cause of death for kids in the US between ages 4 and 14.

His Instagram post also has three photos which show him in a coordinated pajama set and a pair of bedroom slippers - the odd one out at a table full of formally-dressed people.

In his post, Mr Bezos explains that Amazonians across the globe were showing their support to the cause by wearing pajamas to work - also known as 'PJammin'. "Another way we're raising awareness is through our special #GoGold boxes - you may receive one during September," he wrote. Go Gold boxes by Amazon are uniquely-designed packing boxes that feature a gold ribbon - the international symbol of childhood cancer.

See his post below:

Since being shared online, the post has received over 59,000 'likes' and hundreds of appreciative comments.

"Thank you so much for supporting kids like mine by advocating for childhood cancer funding!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Great initiative! The board members should've followed suit!" said another.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organisation, PJammin events are hosted in "solidarity for the thousands of children living in their pajamas for months while receiving medical treatment." Each event helps raise money to support the organisation.

Geek Wire reports that as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Amazon has also rolled out a specially branded Prime Air jet and made charitable donations to two institutions working toward better awareness of childhood cancer.