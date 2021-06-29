Alphabet Memes Are The Funniest Thing On Twitter Today

Alphabet memes are the newest craze on Twitter.

A new meme format, trending on Twitter, hilariously reimagines the way in which the English alphabet are taught. The template is simple and the rules are unwritten. Users pick a letter, which acts as an anchor, and write what it stands for in the funniest possible way. To expand the idea, most of them are using popular Bollywood movie dialogues, scenes or names of celebrities. For example, one user picked the alphabet ‘M' and a dialogue from the 2002 movie Raaz. With a mix of Bollywood and creativity, they are trying to get funny results.

"M" in Mobile phone stands for : pic.twitter.com/x2CV7Yaro9 — Daren ???? (@darenface) June 28, 2021

The trend is going viral as many people are finding it interesting and innovative and getting involved in expressing themselves. Also, using memes gives you an opportunity to relate with other people and say what you wanted to without offending them.

Take another example. The user chose the letter ‘B' to express the hardships students face while studying for MBBS and how the five-year-long course makes them feel.

The 'B' in MBBS Stands for :- pic.twitter.com/4zCYOFp7Li — Dr.Complicated (@DrComplicated1) June 26, 2021

This meme-maker is evidently a Shah Rukh Khan fan.

The "A" in Shah Rukh Khan stands for : pic.twitter.com/gjzUpuDt1M — विकास (@itsvikas__) June 28, 2021

Another user used the same alphabet to make a different point — a young man's passion versus the family pressure to choose a profession of their choice.

"A" in passion stands for pic.twitter.com/wWLIPlw5eU — Pranjal Raj (@pranjalraj28) June 28, 2021

Even Elon Musk was not spared by the ingenuity of Indian Twitter users. One of them used the letter “E” and a dialogue from the movie PK to refer to the tech tycoon's quest to make humans a multiplanetary species.

E in Elon Musk stands for pic.twitter.com/4UdhrydZZj — Arman (@_m_c_q) June 27, 2021

Zomato joined the fun with its own take on the format

the 'a' in chai stands for pic.twitter.com/Y34Z9qdH5f — zomato (@zomato) June 29, 2021

As did Pizza Hut

The zz in pizza stands for

pizza khaane ke baad kya mast neend aati hai. 😴🍕😴 — Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) June 28, 2021

Check out some more memes below:

S in Shashi Tharoor stands for pic.twitter.com/15HtJDfOCh — tushR ???? (@heyytusharr) June 27, 2021

The Y in Salary stands for pic.twitter.com/NHKbhQ3NyS — DUSHTI (@TharkiTroller) June 27, 2021

M in GROUP ASSIGNMENT stands for pic.twitter.com/Ym7O8Ci0M2 — S. (@daalmakhniiii) June 27, 2021

