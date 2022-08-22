Allu Arjun Does A 'Pushpa' Move In New York, Mayor Joins In

Telugu star Allu Arjun recently attended the 40th Annual India Day Parade in New York where he was invited as the Grand Marshall. During the event, the actor also met the Mayor of New York City and shared some glimpses on social media.

In pictures shared by him, Allu Arjun is seen receiving the "Certificate of Recognition" from Mayor Eric Adams as well as the two enacting the actor's iconic move from his 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise. In one of the photos, the actor seems to be teaching the gesture to the mayor by stroking his beard.

The actor posted a picture of the certificate that read, "The City of New York Certificate of Recognition."

"It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very sportive gentleman. Thank you for the honours Mr Eric Adams. Thaggede Le," Allu Arjun wrote on Twitter.

It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City . Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggede Le ! @ericadamsfornyc@NYCMayorsOfficepic.twitter.com/LdMsGy4IE0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2022

The Annual India Day Parade was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations to mark 75 years of Independent India.

Allu Arjun represented India at the event and waved the tricolour at the event. He also shared a clip from the parade on his Instagram Stories, where scores of people are seen gathered at the event. "It was an honour being the Grand Marshall at the India Day Parade in NYC," the text on the video read. In another clip, Allu Arjun was seen waving at his fans from the sunroof of a car.

The actor's photo was also displayed on one of the screens at Times Square in New York. He shared a video standing near the huge screen and wrote, "Fun times at the Times Square."