All-You-Can-Eat Offer Backfires, Customers Eat Restaurant Out Of Business

A Chinese restaurant is probably regretting its generosity in offering patrons an all-you-can-eat deal so good that hungry customers literally ate it out of business. According to Shanghaiist , Jiamener restaurant in the city of Chengdu shut its doors for good last week, just 11 days after it started its all-you-can-eat promotion that offered customers all-you-can-eat buffets for an entire month by paying just 120 yuan (approximately Rs 1,200).On June 1, the restaurant began issuing membership cards that entailed all-you-can-eat buffets for customers who paid the monthly fee. However, the cards did not have a photograph and no way of stopping people from using it more than once in a day. Customers therefore began to exploit the system by eating at the restaurant again and again or giving their cards to friends and family to use.While the restaurant opened each day from 11am to 11pm, people reportedly started lining up outside the door at 8am, some even refusing to leave until midnight. A few even got the food packed to go, reports Chengdu Business Daily On June 12, the restaurant posted a notice outside saying that it was shutting down. The owner of the restaurant, Su Zhe, said that he knew that the scheme would end up causing some loss, but he did not expect things to get out of control. According to Chengdu Business Daily, he just wanted to accumulate loyal customers through the activity.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter