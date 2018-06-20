All-You-Can-Eat Offer Backfires, Customers Eat Restaurant Out Of Business

On June 1, the restaurant began issuing membership cards that entailed all-you-can-eat buffets for customers who paid the monthly fee. However, the cards did not have a photograph and no way of stopping people from using it more than once in a day. Customers therefore began to exploit the system by eating at the restaurant again and again or giving their cards to friends and family to use.
While the restaurant opened each day from 11am to 11pm, people reportedly started lining up outside the door at 8am, some even refusing to leave until midnight. A few even got the food packed to go, reports Chengdu Business Daily.
On June 12, the restaurant posted a notice outside saying that it was shutting down.
CommentsThe owner of the restaurant, Su Zhe, said that he knew that the scheme would end up causing some loss, but he did not expect things to get out of control. According to Chengdu Business Daily, he just wanted to accumulate loyal customers through the activity.
