'Alas...': Shashi Tharoor On Typo In His Tweet On Virat Kohli

Shashi Tharoor said Virat Kohli was an "authetic" hero.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday showered praise on Virat Kohli whose match-winning knock helped India register a memorable victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Mr Tharoor shared on social media that he deliberately missed his flight from Goa to watch the India-Pakistan clash.

"After addressing a conference of Catholic universities in Goa this morning I declined the scheduled flight which would have meant missing the #indvspakmatch entirely. Even though the next flight is only at 9.55 pm I was thrilled to see one of the great matches of this tournament," Mr Tharoor tweeted.

In another tweet directed at Mr Kohli, he said: "And this man is both genius & authetic hero! Utterly awesome @imVkohli."

And this man is both genius & authetic hero! Utterly awesome @imVkohlipic.twitter.com/wRftfsrzf0 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 23, 2022

The internet could not believe that Mr Tharoor, known for being a wordsmith, could make a typo.

"Sir, please give the meaning of 'authetic' I am unable to find it," one person tweeted.

"Tharoor misspelled 'authentic'," tweeted another.

Amid the mayhem around Mr Tharoor's typo, one person came to his rescue by saying that "authetic" is indeed a word and made sense in the context used by the Congress leader.

"Was surprised, thinking I'd spotted a typo in a @ShashiTharoor tweet, but "authetic" is a real word and makes sense in this context," she tweeted.

However, Mr Tharoor clarified that it was indeed a typo.

"Thanks for coming to the rescue, @perthinent, but it was, alas, a typo!" Mr Tharoor wrote.

Thanks for coming to the rescue, @perthinent, but it was, alas, a typo! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 24, 2022

Mr Tharoor's tweet was met with disbelief, with one person tweeting, "If Sashi Tharoor is making spelling errors what hope is there for the rest of us."

Team India of course once again relied on Mr Kohli's heroics to register their victory against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They next play the Netherlands on October 27.

