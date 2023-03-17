Pics: Akhilesh Yadav Attends Swara Bhasker's Wedding Celebration

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav recently attended actress Swara Bhasker's wedding function. The actress shared a few pictures from the event where she is seen sitting with the politician and her husband Fahad Zirar Ahmad.

In the photos, uploaded on Twitter, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are seen dressed in traditional outfits. Akhilesh Yadav is also spotted sitting beside the newlyweds and enjoying the festivities. Swara Bhasker's father, C Uday Bhaskar, was also present at the function.

“Happy and honoured to welcome Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji to Swaad Anusaar festivities Qawwali Night. Used the opportunity to fulfil Pradeep bhaiyya's dream of a pic with his leader” Swara Bhasker said. She added, “I also shared my woes about my party pooper Dad to a gracious & sporting Akhilesh ji”.

Happy & honoured to welcome Shri @yadavakhilesh ji to #SwaadAnusaar festivities #QawwaliNight .. Used the opportunity to fulfil Pradeep bhaiyya's dream of a pic with his leader.. i also shared my woes about my party pooper Dad to a gracious & sporting Akhilesh ji ???????? @theUdayBpic.twitter.com/9kzH6C27CF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 16, 2023

Akhilesh Yadav also shared several pictures from the event through his official Twitter handle while congratulating Swara Bhasker and her husband. In the photos, the Samajwadi Party chief is seen with other guests including CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's tweet, Swara Bhasker thanked him for being a part of the celebrations. “Thank you for making our celebrations even more special,” she wrote.

In a video, tweeted by Swara Bhasker, her father and uncles were seen dancing together at the sangeet ceremony. “Dad and uncles performing at the sangeet! C Uday Bhaskar showing is that sailors can shake a leg too”.

Dad and my uncles performing at the #SwaadAnusaar Sangeet! @theUdayB showing is that sailors can shake a leg too! ????????♥️ @FahadZirarAhmadpic.twitter.com/ODHvVFSk3q — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 15, 2023

Swara Bhasker announced her marriage to activist Fahad Ahmad through a video on social media last month. “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love,” Fahad Ahmad wrote sharing the post.



The two met in January 2020 during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The couple had a court marriage and later held a traditional wedding ceremony in Delhi.