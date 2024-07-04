Airport Security In Canada Mistakes Woman's Power Bank For Sex Toy

Security initially flagged her bag, suspecting a knife.

A Vancouver woman, Lucia, found herself in an embarrassing situation at the airport thanks to a rather unique mobile power bank. On X, Lucia recounted her ordeal of having her power bank mistaken for a sex toy. The unconventional design of the power bank is inspired by the Diablo 3 Soulstone.

Security initially flagged her bag, suspecting a knife. But things took a hilarious turn when they followed up by asking if she was carrying a "self-pleasuring device." Lucia, understandably flustered, had no idea what they were referring to until a closer look revealed the source of the confusion - her Diablo 3 soul stone power bank.

The soul stone, a spiky cone-shaped item in the game that holds the essence of demons, seems to have raised eyebrows for the security personnel.

She wrote on X, "I got stopped at security at the airport and they asked me if I had a knife, which of course I didn't. Then they awkwardly asked if I had a "self-pleasuring device" in my backpack and I was HORRIFIED....Turns out it was my Blizzcon exclusive Diablo III Soulstone Power Bank."

See the post here:

I got stopped at security at the airport and they asked me if I had a knife, which of course I didn't. Then they awkwardly asked if I had a “self pleasuring device” in my backpack and I was HORRIFIED

….Turns out it was my Blizzcon exclusive Diablo III Soulstone Power Bank 😔 pic.twitter.com/GThkfCCkxu — lucia 🇦🇷🇨🇦 now looking for work! (@luciadreri) July 1, 2024

The post soon went viral on X and gathered a range of reactions from internet users.

A user joked, "The person who asked the question was hoping you would call it a knife so he doesn't have to ask the next question."

Another user commented, "Hey, I had a similar incident with this power bank at the airport. They pulled me aside and said 'What is this, it looks weird'."

The third user wrote, "I thought airport security in the US required you to put a magical power bank in your checked baggage, right?"

"I bet they asked in a loud tone that everyone could hear," the fourth user wrote.

"I know I'm not supposed to laugh at this, but my god, too epic. I'm mortified for you though," the fifth user wrote.