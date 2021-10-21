Airplane Drops Human Waste On Man While Flying Over His Garden

An aircraft dumped sewage on a man standing in his garden (Representative Image)

A man and his garden were left splattered in human excrement dropped from an aircraft in the UK. The incident took place in the town of Windsor in mid-July but made the news recently after local councillor Karen Davies brought it to the attention of the aviation forum of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

She said the man's "whole garden, and garden umbrellas, and him" were splattered in human waste dumped from a plane flying overheard.

"I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn't frozen and his whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way," she said, according to BBC.

"He was out in the garden at the time, so a really horrible, horrible experience."

Sewage and toilet waste in airplanes is usually collected in special tanks and disposed of once the plane has landed.

John Bowden, the councillor for Eton and Castle, suggested that warm weather might have had a hand in the incident, causing the excrement to "come out as a more 'fluidy' item" rather than a frozen block.

Meanwhile, Whitfield parish councillor Geoff Paxton, who has 40 years of experience in working at airports, called the incident "very rare".

"We used to have problems with blue ice [frozen human waste and disinfectant] on arrivals but that was because those toilets used to leak," he said, adding that toilets in modern aircrafts are more secure. "It could well be that something came out of the vent at low altitude", he said.

According to Newsweek, the name of the airline responsible for the incident has not been released. Meanwhile, the man who was subjected to its unceremonious dumping of sewage has decided not to pursue an insurance claim against the airline.

Ms Davies said that the man contacted the airline, which initially denied that its plane was in the area. The airline eventually acknowledged the incident after the man identified the aircraft through a route tracking app.