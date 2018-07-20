Airbus BelugaXL: Plane That Looks Like A Whale Charms The Internet

The Airbus BelugaXL completed its maiden flight successfully.

Sporting two eyes and a smile, the Airbus BelugaXL made its maiden flight from Blagnac, in the south of France, on Thursday. The super-transporter is one of the largest aircraft in existence - and is shaped and painted to look like a smiling whale. The BelugaXL was launched in November 2014. The aircraft's latest version, 1 metre wider than its predecessor, was unveiled with a new paint job on June 28 this year. In a statement, Airbus wrote that it "features beluga whale-inspired eyes and an enthusiastic grin."

According to CNBC, the paint job was designed to represent its name sake, the Beluga Whale. The design was voted for in a poll by 20,000 people.

The smiling whale plane has charmed the Internet, collecting thousands of 'likes' and comments.

OK, a last one for today... unless you give it XL ! #BelugaXLpic.twitter.com/2q5pMjNkaE - Airbus (@Airbus) July 19, 2018

That's whaley good - Robbie Bett (@TeeSpirit) July 19, 2018

No blowhole painted on top of it though :( - Ralph (@Ralph_E_S) July 19, 2018

Finally, a whale can fly but can't swim - Aditya Danang P (@AdityaDP007) July 19, 2018

The Beluga XL completed its first flight successfully, lasting four hours and 11 minutes, said Airbus.

Following the first flight, the BelugaXL will undergo some 600 hours of flight test over 10 months to achieve Type Certification and entry into service later in 2019.