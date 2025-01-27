"Air Of Elitism": Woman's Take On IITians Is Viral, Sparks Debate

A woman's outspoken criticism of IIT graduates, characterising them as "insufferable," has ignited a debate on social media. Her online post generated a diverse range of reactions, with some individuals agreeing with her assessment while others vigorously defended the reputation of the alumni from India's renowned engineering institutions.

In a post on X, she vented her frustration, stating, "Every IITian I've ever met is insufferable to the core. Hate to generalize, but I've yet to meet one (especially from Tier 1 IITs and top branches) who doesn't exude an extreme air of elitism and constantly place themselves on a pedestal. Arrogant, dismissive assholes."

every iitian ive ever met is so insufferable to the core. hate to generalise but ive not seen one (1) normal iitian (esp tier 1 iits,top branches) extreme air of elitism and placing themselves on a pedestal all the fucking time. arrogant assholes highly dismissive of others. — bedardi raja (@curdricelover) January 25, 2025

Her blunt criticism resonated with many on social media, who shared similar experiences. One commenter recounted, "There was an IIT AIR 92 in my office who filed an official complaint with HR because a regular engineering college graduate was assigned a workstation three cubicles away from him. His grievance? After achieving such a rank, he felt he didn't deserve to sit near a regular graduate."

Another user wrote, "I did my Ph.D. from IIT. Husband is AIR 600. We even forgot we went to IIIT, a long time ago. Not all IITians at all. You met all the wrong ones," wrote another user.

"I work everyday with more than 15 IITians as a non-IITian. They are humble, hardworking, talented and have no attitude issues at all, they don't act like assholes. I wouldn't generalise. They are open to input, problem solvers and don't beef around pointlessly," the third user pointed out.

"True. The ones I've met have an archaic mindset about startups and even life in general. They're in their 20s but seem like they're in their 60s," another user said.



