AI-Generated Pics Of Famous Personalities Playing Holi In Vrindavan Fascinate Internet

Famous personalities are seen enjoying the festival of colours

Needless to say, we are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence. Artists are now using this powerful technology to generate realistic and stunning artwork that often takes the internet by storm. Now, an artist used AI to imagine billionaires and famous personalities playing Holi in Vrindavan.

The set of images has been shared in two parts. In the pictures generated by AI, famous personalities such as Steve Jobs, Ratan Tata, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Mukesh Ambani, are seen having a fun time playing Holi in Vrindavan while donning traditional attires.

The first set of pictures features Anand Mahindra, Ratan Tata, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Steve Ballmer, Gautam Adani, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Warren Buffett, and Bill Gates.

''Immerse yourself in an enchanting AI visualization where billionaires from around the world gather in the vibrant streets of Vrindavan to celebrate the joyous festival of Holi. They dance to the rhythm of traditional Holi music, A kaleidoscope of colors fills the air, creating a vivid and exuberant atmosphere,'' a caption on the page called Wild Trance read.

Here are the images:

A second set of pictures showed personalities like Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, John Lennon, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Will Smith, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump, flashing big smiles as they dance on the street with locals.

See the images here:

The hyper-realistic images have left users mesmerized who couldn't stop praising the artist's imagination. One user wrote, ''Ohh man this is amazing.'' Another commented, ''Kim jong un is really unexpected.''

A third said, ''Brilliant.'' A fourth added, ''Make Einstein as a raag singer…. Could look better… I loved Marilyn Monroe and John Lennon… Perfect shot.''

A while back, an artist Gokul Pillai shared seven pictures on Instagram that showed what billionaires would look like if they lived in slums. The post featured Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk.