AI-Generated 'Good Ending' Pics Of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Go Viral. Twitter Boss Reacts

Billionaires and tech titans - Twitter boss Elon Musk and Meta's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg - have been in the news for their rivalry. A lot of buzz was created after they responded to each other's cage match challenge. Further, the launch of Meta's Threads as Twitter's rival added fuel to the fire with Mr Musk accusing Mr Zuckerberg of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property". Amid this, a user created a picture collage using artificial intelligence (AI) depicting a "good ending" between the two billionaires and it has gone viral on social media.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle, Sir Doge of the Coin, shared the AI-generated images on the social media platform. In the images, which look similar to a photoshoot of a couple on a beach holiday, the two billionaires are seen wearing casual clothes - t-shirts and denims. They are seen holding hands and running at the beach in one of the pictures while in another picture they are seen hugging each other against the scenic backdrop. In two other pictures, both of them are seen splashing water on the beach individually.

The good ending ❤️ pic.twitter.com/smQjNTzc45 — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) July 14, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed seven million views and 1.3 lakh likes. "The good ending" reads the caption of the post along with red heart emoji.

Tesla and SpaceX Chief responded to the now-viral post with a laughing emoji.

"They should actually do a photoshoot together like this for the memes," added a person.

A second user commented, "In a parallel universe..."

"'Siri, play 'Love Like This' by Natasha Beddingfield'" said a user.

"I also believe that this will be the most perfect ending," stated another user.

"Wow couple goals," remarked another person.

"They saw each other at a beach, chose to hug it out, and run barefoot like happy kids," added another person.

Another user commented, "I'm going to die laughing! Best meme ever!"