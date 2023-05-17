AI Artist Reimagines Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Others As Old Women

These AI-generated pictures took the internet by storm

Lately, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken the internet by storm. Technology has given wings to an artist's imagination as it can generate all sorts of images without putting a lot of effort into it. Now, a digital creator and AI enthusiast named Sahid created a series of AI images of Bollywood actresses as significantly older.

The post features Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The images show what these award-winning artists would look like once they are older.

In the now-viral post, almost all the actors are seen with grey hair and puffy eyes, representing dark circles. "AI envisions Bollywood actresses gracefully embracing the passage of time, radiating wisdom and beauty as they age. Made using Midjourney AI," he captioned the post.

See the post here:

These AI-generated pictures took the internet by storm and many users were left amazed. A user commented, "Physical beauty is Temporary,,But internal essence is permanent."

Another user wrote, "It looks unreal bhai."

"Please do modern look of old generation heroes and heroines," suggested a user.

"Older women, older actresses have so much more character, more grace, more powerful auras, take away the vapid smiles and pounds of make up from the younglings and they don't impress as much," the fourth user commented.

Meanwhile, the artist also shared a series of AI images famous Indian actors from both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry as elderly men.

Artist SK MD Abu Sahid shared 10 pictures that show what these award-winning artists would look like once they are older. The post features Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Prabhas, Shahid Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu.