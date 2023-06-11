AI Artist Imagines Virat Kohli In Different Professions, See Pics

Virat Kohli is seen as a pilot and as a king, adorned with heavy jewellery and a crown.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have become popular on social media and several artists are now using them to come up with fascinating results. AI has become so advanced that people can generate all sorts of images without putting a lot of effort into it, sometimes imagining how things would look in the future. Now, an artist used an artificial intelligence program to reimagine legendary cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, working in professions other than cricket. The results have impressed his fans and supporters on the internet.

The post was shared by a digital creator, Sahid, on Instagram. In the 10 pictures, Virat Kohli is first seen as a king, adorned with heavy jewellery and a crown. The "King" is also seen sitting on a gold-plated throne. In other pictures, Mr Kohli is seen dressed as an astronaut, wearing an orange spacesuit, sitting in what looks like a rocket. The post also features him in professions like a footballer, doctor and musician. Another picture also shows him as a soldier, wearing a uniform along with a gun in his hand and a wound on his forehead. The other pictures feature him as a fighter pilot and a policeman.

The artist used Midjourney to create the pictures.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over four thousand likes and several comments. "Virat Kohli across the Multiverse..." reads the caption of the post.

"Great," said a person.

"Kholi only suits in King look," said another user.

"Just amazing," commented a user.

Many users also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

However, several people also stated that the AI images did not look anything like the star cricketer. "Not even single picture look alike Virat Kohli," said a person.