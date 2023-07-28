AI Artist Gives 'Barbie' Makeover To Politicians, Check The Beautiful Results

These AI-generated pictures are getting attention.

Every section of global media has been captivated by the movie Barbie. The much-awaited film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which released on July 21, is running successfully in theatres all over the world. People, businesses, brands, and everyone else are hopping on the pink bandwagon as Barbie fever spreads.

Now, an AI artist has caught the internet's attention by using a distinctive yet well-known style to teleport Indian politicians into Barbie and Ken's fashionable world.

The images were shared by an Instagram page called Who Wore What. "Who is your favourite among these? Barbie here, Barbie there! Barbie everywhere," reads the caption.

The stunning pictures feature 10 politicians: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former Member of the Lok Sabha and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Minister of Home Affairs of India Amit Shah, Former Leader of the Opposition of the Lok Sabha Sonia Gandhi, RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, and BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari.

The AI programme gave politicians a Barbie-like appearance by dressing them in stunning pink and colourful clothing, flawless makeup, and great hairdos.

The post has received more than 4,00 likes since it was shared, and many people have commented positively on the artist's work.

