"Country Changed Beyond Recognition": After Seven Years In Europe, NRI Calls India's Transformation Stunning

An Indian living abroad was left amazed after returning home and seeing how much the country had changed in just seven years. Sharing his experience on Reddit, the non-resident Indian (NRI) said India had transformed so much that it felt almost unrecognisable to him.

The user who posted on Reddit stated that he had been living and working in Europe for the past seven years. His earlier posts indicate that he worked as a doctor in Germany. During this time, his family frequently traveled to Europe to visit him, so he didn't have much opportunity to visit India.

Check Out The Post Here:

When he returned to India a few months ago, he was surprised by the significant changes in the country. He said that returning after a long absence made these changes even more apparent, as India now appeared quite different from his past memories.

Among the significant changes he pointed out was the rapid spread of digital payments. He said that cash transactions have become very rare now, and online payment methods are almost everywhere. He also realized that social media has become a part of the lives of people of all ages, from children to the elderly.

The user also discussed changes in people's clothing, especially in women's clothing. According to him, Western-style clothing is being worn more frequently, and women appear to be wearing more modern and revealing clothing than before.

He also cited the rapid increase in the number of vehicles on the roads as a major change. He said cars are now everywhere, and even in Tier-2 cities, people own high-end sports bikes. He also noted that most people now own high-end smartphones, which he linked to the growing trend of digital payments in the country.