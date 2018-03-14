After Emmanuel Macron's India Trip, Amul Cheers 'Growing Frenchship'

#Amul Topical: President Macron's visit to India! pic.twitter.com/pKPZOKBFPV- Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 13, 2018
While the creative tribute was much-appreciated on Twitter, it also caught the eye of the French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler, who took to Twitter five hours ago to thank Amul for the cartoon.
"Thank you @Amul_Coop for this very nice cartoon! President @EmmanuelMacron loved this taste of India," he wrote.
Thank you @Amul_Coop for this very nice cartoon! President @EmmanuelMacron loved this taste of India #MacroninIndiahttps://t.co/VJB6ueWQLG- Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) March 14, 2018
Meanwhile, here is what people are saying about the cartoon.
Tagging the French President, one person tweeted: "CC: @EmmanuelMacron You should definitely RT this... This Image is equivalent of your face appearing on front page of TIME Magazine." High praise, indeed.
Comments
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron landed in New Delhi on Friday for their four-day trip to India. Mr Macron was greeted at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Click for more trending news