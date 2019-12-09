After Baraat Arrives Late, Uttar Pradesh Bride Finds Herself A New Groom

A bride from Bijnor refused to marry her groom after he arrived late (Representative Image)

A miffed bride in Uttar Pradesh refused to get married to her groom after he arrived late to his wedding. According to a Times Of India report, the incident took place in Bijnor's Nangaljat village last week. The bride refused to go with her groom and instead got married to a local man on Saturday.

As per the report, the couple had got married at a mass wedding programme in October and were set to get married again in a "proper" ceremony on December 4. The groom, from Dhampur town, was supposed to arrive at the bride's village with his baraat for the ceremony at 2pm in the afternoon. However, the wedding party only reached the bride's house late at night. This, coupled with growing differences between the families over dowry issues, left the bride and her relatives annoyed.

The bride's family reportedly locked up the groom and his family, snatched their valuables and thrashed them after they arrived hours later than they were supposed to. According to Aaj Tak, police had to intervene to rescue the wedding party.

"Both the families have approached the police," said Haldaur station house officer Kanta Prashad to Times Of India. "They reached a compromise. But the bride did not want to go with the groom. There was no written complaint from either side."

The matter was resolved amicably on Saturday when the two divorced. While the groom returned with his relatives, the bride got married to a man from the village in the presence of village elders.