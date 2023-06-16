After Almost Ten Years, An American Man's Lucky Lottery Numbers Pay Out

(Representative Image)

An American man who is a native of Maryland has won an incredible $50000 in prize money from the lottery. Interestingly, he got the huge prize after using the same set of numbers to enter Bonus Match 5 drawings for nearly a decade.

This lucky man has been playing with the same numbers every time for the last 10 years.

"I play the same numbers all the time; I've been doing so for years," the player said.

The United Press International reported that a Temple Hills man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought a $4 ticket with six lines of numbers for the May 28 Bonus Match 5 drawing at Modern Liquors on Iverson Street in Temple Hills.

Those lucky numbers ended up being drawn, earning him a $50,000 prize. Another line of numbers on his ticket earned him an additional $15.The winner said he plans to use some of his prize money to pay bills and the rest will go into savings.

In most cases, winning the lottery and taking home a sizable sum of money allows a person to fulfil their requirements and ambitions.

Also Read | Man In US Wins Over ₹ 82,00,000 In Lottery, Pledges To Fund Classrooms In War-Torn Mali

Last month, Souleymane Sana, a New Bern resident and native of Mali, Africa, won $100,000 (Rs 82,81,000) in lottery prizes that gave him the chance to help schoolchildren in his hometown.

"I'm going to keep doing my best to help build more classrooms for the children in Mali. That is the thing that makes me really happy," he said.

Mr. Sana said that he started a nonprofit organisation to help the people in his own country.

"This was my dream. That was one of the main reasons I bought that scratch ticket-to be able to keep helping them," Mr Sana said.

The North Carolina lottery stated in a release that "Sana, a 39-year-old dance instructor, purchased his $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from Neuse Shop & Fuel on West New Bern Road in Kinston."