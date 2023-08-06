Adorable Video Shows SpiceJet Air Hostess Welcoming Her Parents Onboard

Social media users loved the beautiful bond

Parents wish their children to succeed in life and fulfill all their dreams. In order to make their children's lives better and help them accomplish their goals, parents don't shy away from making sacrifices. In turn, children also wish to make their parents feel proud of them.

One such video showing an adorable moment between an air hostess and her parents is going viral on the internet. The video shows a young woman named Asmita, who works as a SpiceJet air hostess, welcoming her parents onboard the flight.

The video was shared on her Instagram account named @airhostess_jaatni. ''And the VIP pax onboard. special feeling,'' she wrote while sharing the video. “POV- your daughter is air hostess,” a text insert in the video says.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the woman checks her parents' tickets and guides them toward their seats as they board their flight. As they get seated in the front row, both of them look really proud of their daughter.

Social media users loved the beautiful bond, while some got emotional and poured their feelings into the comment section. One user wrote, "Happiness can b seen in the eyes of both dad and daughter too in this clip...dad is proud that his daughter is in such a good post and daughter is happy because she can see proud in her dad eyes n also the only reason is she.''

Another wrote, ''Every profession should be honored. Well done, girl. Your father is lucky.''

A third said, ''Respect. Indian parents' expression of Love and affection may not be Loud but they are always there for their Kids and family.''

A fourth added, ''Making our father proud of ourselves is the feeling we all want to achieve.''

Earlier, a video of a pilot bowing down to touch her father's feet to seek blessings before take-off had gone viral.

