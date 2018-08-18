Actor Siddharth Starts 'Kerala Donation Challenge'. Twitter Joins In

As rescue operations continue in Kerala, battered by the worst floods in a century, actor Siddharth has launched a 'Kerala Donation Challenge'. On August 17, the actor posted a tweet along with a picture of a bank letter showing his contribution towards to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (Govt of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram). "I did the #KeralaDonationChallenge. It was awesome! Will you? Please?" he tweeted. His tweet has prompted many on Twitter to share similar posts detailing their donations.
Siddharth's tweet is also accompanied by a letter imploring people to help. "It is our duty as Indians to do what we can to help our people in Kerala. Every rupee counts towards making a difference. I believe social media has that special power to create magical movement overnight," he says in the note. Calling this #KeralaDonationChallenge, he has asked people to "post your donation proof" in order to inspire others. "We all know how much the internet loves a challenge."
Actor Varun Dhawan made a similar tweet urging people to help and even tagged Siddharth in his post. "If you can help please contribute in any way possible," actor Varun Dhawan tweeted.
If you can help please contribute in anyway possible. I was finding how to help out and @Actor_Siddharth tweet helped me find out about the @CMOKerala relief fund. #istandwithkerelapic.twitter.com/VGyrGeKQWv- Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 16, 2018
Meanwhile, Twitter has accepted Siddharth's challenge and many people are now posting tweets along with snapshots detailing their donations.
Over 300 people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced or stranded in the last 10 days. Hundreds of thousands have been shifted to relief camps as nearly 100 dams, reservoirs and rivers have overflowed. Even as rescue operations are underway, authorities have warned of worse weather to come.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an aerial survey in Kerala's Kochi this morning and later tweeted: "In Kerala, I took stock of the situation arising in the wake of the devastating floods across the state. Joined a review meeting and undertook an aerial survey to assess the damage caused by flooding. The nation stands firmly with Kerala in this hour."