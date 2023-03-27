Actor Jimmy Shergill Reacts After User Compares Him To 'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal

The tweet amassed a lot of reactions from internet users.

It is nothing new for Bollywood actors to be compared to Hollywood stars. Recently, a user said that Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill had an uncanny resemblance to 'The Last Of Us' actor Pedro Pascal.

A user took to Twitter to share a collage of the images of Mr Pascal and Mr Shergill. "Mom said Pedro Pascal looks like Jimmy Shergill, and now I'm kind of confused," Aryendra wrote in the caption. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor reshared the tweet and expressed his gratitude for the comparison to the 'Narcos' star. "My regards to her," wrote Mr Shergill along with a folding hand and a smile emoji.

My regards to her 🙏🤗 https://t.co/bJMdhhp8g2 — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) March 26, 2023

Since being shared, Mr Shergill's tweet has amassed a lot of reactions from internet users. While a few people thought the actor reminded them of Pedro Pascal, others said that Mr Shergill was a performer to whom no one can compare.

"Jimmy is better," said a person.

"But Ive always thought he looks like Barry pepper from saving private Ryan..," noted a user.

A third person said, "Jimmy is so underrated actor like Abhay Deol."

"I thought both looked like Liam Nesson!" remarked another user.

Another user added, "Jimmy looks much more intelligent & sinister. Where as Pedro looks like a chocolate hero."

"No...its Pedro who looks like Jimmy ...Jimmy is senior actor and has done more movies than Pedro...When will we step out of phobia of putting White guy above Indians?" said another user.

"why is this the funniest thing ever," added a user.

Another person noted, "I love Pedro Pascal and he is hands down the best screen dad ever. Jimmy Shergill is a national treasure. His body of work is just crazy amounts of versatility."

