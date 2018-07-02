Abandoned Bunny Sparks Bomb Scare At Airport

The police gave the rabbit some carrots from Subway.

In a classic case of much ado about nothing, an airport bomb scare on June 27 turned out to have been caused by a bunny. According to the Australian Federal Police, the bomb squad was called in to investigate after an abandoned bag was found in the female toilets at Australia's Adelaide Airport. However, it wasn't a bomb that the pink bag contained - it was a cute rabbit.

"We had a hutch something might be a bit bunny when the bag started moving," wrote the Australian Federal Police (AFP) on Facebook.

According to ABC News, authorities found a male rabbit wearing a red harness inside the bag.

The lost rabbit was put in a box and given some carrots from Subway by the police while they waited for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) officials to arrive.

"This is the first job of this kind that I've come across in my 26 years of service with the RSPCA," rescue officer Nalika Van Loenen said to ABC News.

The RSPCA is now appealing for information from anyone who may know who dumped the one-year-old dwarf rabbit.

"Don't worry, be hoppy, the bunny is in the safe care of RSPCA South Australia and is no worse fur wear. He doesn't seem to carrot all about all the fuss. Lettuce hop someone can help find out who abandoned him at the hareport," wrote the police in a pun-filled post that has been 'liked' over 7,000 times.

"Most recent search result in the browser history at the AFP - 'Terrible Rabbit Puns'" joked one commenter. "After his hare raising experience I hope he gets a hoppy forever home," said another.

This isn't the first time that the Australian Federal Police has had to deal with a "bomb threat" due to a misunderstanding. In April, police were called to the Brisbane International Airport when shocked passengers saw a bag on the luggage belt emblazoned with the words "Bomb to Brisbane". The suspicious piece of luggage, which sparked security fears at the airport, actually belonged to a grandma who meant to write Bombay, not bomb!