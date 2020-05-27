'Takes Courage': Aaditya Thackeray Thanks Actor For Donating Plasma Twice

Actor Zoa Morani has donated plasma for the second time after recovering from COVID-19

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has shared a tweet of appreciation for actor Zoa Morani, who has donated blood plasma for the second time after recovering from COVID-19. Daughter of filmmaker Karim Morani, Zoa Morani had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in April. After recovering, she had donated blood for plasma therapy trials at the beginning of May. In a tweet shared on Tuesday, Ms Morani informed her followers that she had returned to Mumbai's Nair Hospital to donate blood for the second time.

"That takes some courage and strength! Thank you," wrote Aaditya Thackeray on the microblogging platform, responding to Zoa Morani's tweet where she shared a picture from her hospital bed and wrote: "Plasma donation round 2. Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU."

That takes some courage and strength! Thank you☺️???????? https://t.co/ICKvMIHSU9 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 26, 2020

Ms Morani had earlier spoken about plasma donation in an Instagram post shared on May 9. "All COVID-19 recovered people can be a part of this trial to help others COVID patients recover," she had written, adding that she felt "super cool" and also received a certificate and Rs 500 for donating plasma.

Zoa Morani's younger sister Shaza had tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. Zoa Morani, who returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, also tested positive for the highly infectious disease after that. Both were quarantined and kept under medication in separate hospitals from April 7. Their father Karim Morani was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in April.

The number of coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.5 lakh. Maharashtra has been one of the worst-affected states, reporting over 50,000 COVID-19 infections.