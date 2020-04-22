A Unique Thank You For Indian Doctor Treating COVID Patients In US. Watch

Dr Uma Madhusudhan stands outside her home as cars drive by to thank her.

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, many people are finding creative ways to show their gratitude to healthcare workers who are in the frontline of this fight. In March, residents across cities in India stood on their balconies and clapped for health professionals who have been working day in and day out as everyone else stays indoors. Similar initiatives to cheer for medical professionals have also been seen in Italy, UK and other countries. One neighbourhood in the US, however, found a unique way to thank a doctor treating COVID patients - by holding a car rally for her.

A video that is being widely circulated online shows Dr Uma Madhusudhan standing in front of her home as cars drive past honking and cheering for her. The drive of honour for the doctor included police cars and fire brigade trucks, along with neighbours holding "Thank you" placards while driving past.

According to Star of Mysore, Dr Madhusudhan studied at the JSS Medical College in Mysuru and currently works at South Windsor Hospital in the US.

A video of the unique tribute to the doctor was shared on Twitter by businessman Harsh Goenka. "Dr Uma Madhusudan, an Indian doctor, was saluted in a unique way in front of her house in USA in recognition of her selfless service treating Covid patients," he wrote while sharing the video.

