A Saudi Prince Once Bought Airplane Seats For His 80 Falcons. Here's Why

This astonishing event took place in 2017.

In a rather unusual story, a Saudi prince once took things to the next level and purchased individual airplane seats for each of his 80 falcons, a photo of which has resurfaced on social media. According to CN Traveler, the astonishing event took place in 2017. A member of the Saudi Arabian royal family had booked every seat in the airplane for his birds, ensuring they would travel in comfort and security. The old photo showed the falcons perched on airplane seats, each wearing a hood and tethered securely.

Back then, Reddit user Lensoo posted the shot of the birds perched in coach, along with a few human passengers. "My captain friend sent me this photo," the photo was captioned. "Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 Hawks (falcons)," it added.

Although this event may seem strange, CN Traveler reported that the practice of transporting falcons on planes in the Middle East is not unusual. Falconry, the sport of hunting with birds of prey, holds a significant cultural and historical status in the Arabian Peninsula. This tradition dates back to thousands of years and is deeply ingrained in Arab heritage and identity.

In fact, this sport is so valued that these birds reportedly have their own passports. This allows the falcons to travel across borders with their owners, often for the purpose of hunting or falconry competitions.

Qatar Airways reportedly allows a maximum of six falcons on board per customer. Gizmodo reported that Etihad Airways also allows falcons in the main cabin or as checked baggage. The falcon is the national bird of the UAE, which may explain why several Gulf airlines are equipped to transport them.

Coming back to the flight filled with falcons, this event may be surprising but it highlights the lengths some falcon owners are willing to go to ensure their birds' well-being. This story also serves as a unique insight into the rich tapestry of Middle Eastern culture. It showcases how an ancient practice like falconry can find its place in the contemporary world.

