A Question On This Cricketer Features In Class 9 Exam, Fans Say 'Full Marks'

Since the Asia Cup last year, "King Kohli" has made an incredible comeback.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most admired athletes in the world. He continues to be one of the most loved and respected cricketers in India despite going through a hard spell in his career. Since the Asia Cup last year, "King Kohli" has made an incredible comeback and has become a prime example of tenacity and determination. His dedication towards the game has been praised by his fans and people across the world. One instance of this was when a question about Mr Kohli's comeback was included in a Class 9 exam.

The question features a photograph of the cricket player celebrating his century against Afghanistan during the 2022 Asia Cup and asks students to describe it in 100-200 words. Fans claim they can easily get score excellent marks by responding to the question after the picture became viral on social media.

A question for the English exam of 9th Standard.



Showing the picture from the hundred of Virat Kohli against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/j2bhv6p1pu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 25, 2023

The picture was shared by a user Johns on Twitter. Since being shared, it has amassed five lakh views and over eight thousand likes.

"A question for the English exam of 9th Standard. Showing the picture from the hundred of Virat Kohli against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup," reads the caption of the post.

"Full marks for this question," said a user.

"Why we didn't get this type of questions? I remember I had a reading comprehension in my school exam and the passage was about when Messi and Argentina team toured Kolkata. I got so excited seeing that," commented a second person.

A third user remarked, "If I were the teacher i wud just examine who all passed the vibe check in the answers, and award either full marks or zero - nothing in between!"

